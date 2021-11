Mumbai Police seized 3.4 tonnes narcotics in 3 years: RTI

In a rich haul, the Mumbai Police have seized various types of drugs and narcotics totalling 3,414 kg, and valued at a staggering Rs 131 crore in the past 3 years, according to a RTI reply released here on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police also lodged 208 anti-drug cases and arrested 298 persons so far, but without any fanfare.