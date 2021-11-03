e-Paper Get App

PM Narendra Modi says "can't let guard down after 1 billion milestone"
Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 03:05 PM IST

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
03 November 2021 08:42 AM IST

Petrol & diesel prices per litre- Rs 115.85 & Rs 106.62 in Mumbai

(With agency inputs)

03 November 2021 08:42 AM IST

Properties attached by I-T dept have no links to Ajit Pawar: Malik

The NCP on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has no links with the properties attached by the Income-Tax department and the motive behind the action is to defame him.

03 November 2021 08:42 AM IST

Malik spreading rumours, says Wankhede after 'expensive' clothes jibe

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is spreading rumours and lacks correct information, comments coming after the politician raised the issue of the IRS officer's "expensive" lifestyle.

03 November 2021 09:36 AM IST

Nawab Malik shares a sher amidst 'battle' with Sameer Wankhede 

03 November 2021 02:54 PM IST

Watch video: Sanjay Raut posts visuals from Dadra Nagar Haveli after big win for Shiv Sena in bypolls

03 November 2021 02:54 PM IST

'Hotel The Lalit me chupe hai kai raaz': Nawab Malik posts cryptic 'Happy Diwali' tweet

03 November 2021 02:54 PM IST

We were against the administrator (of Dadra And Nagar Haveli) but now after the win, everyone should come together for the betterment of the people: Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on party's victory in Dadra & Nagar Haveli by-polls

03 November 2021 02:54 PM IST

Don't have any more evidence to share on allegations against Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh to probe panel

03 November 2021 02:54 PM IST

BEST to run 100 Ladies Special buses from November 6 on day of Bhaubeej. Go-ahead was given by CM Uddhav Thackeray

03 November 2021 02:54 PM IST

