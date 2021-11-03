The NCP on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has no links with the properties attached by the Income-Tax department and the motive behind the action is to defame him.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is spreading rumours and lacks correct information, comments coming after the politician raised the issue of the IRS officer's "expensive" lifestyle.

