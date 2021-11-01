MSRTC stir: 38 of 250 bus depots shut; Parab asks staffers to resume work

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said 38 of its 250 bus depots continued to remain shut due to an agitation by employees demanding the merger of the undertaking into the state government.

According to MSRTC officials, the highest, 15 of 47 depots, were shut in Aurangabad region, followed by 12 of 26 depots in Nagpur area.

They said five depots in Pune region, three in Nashik, two in Amravati and one in Mumbai are currently non-operational due to the stir.