#UPDATE | Esplanade Court sends dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to Crime Branch custody till November 6th, in connection with an extortion case— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sidestepped questions related to controversy over allegations made by his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
On COVID-19, he said the pace of vaccination has slowed down and added that a third wave of the pandemic will depend on new variants of coronavirus.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said 38 of its 250 bus depots continued to remain shut due to an agitation by employees demanding the merger of the undertaking into the state government.
According to MSRTC officials, the highest, 15 of 47 depots, were shut in Aurangabad region, followed by 12 of 26 depots in Nagpur area.
They said five depots in Pune region, three in Nashik, two in Amravati and one in Mumbai are currently non-operational due to the stir.
