e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 10:04 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest news update |

Mumbai: Latest news update

Advertisement
01 November 2021 03:05 PM IST

Mumbai Crime Branch takes Sachin Waze's custody in extortion case

01 November 2021 03:35 PM IST
01 November 2021 06:28 PM IST

Thackeray refuses to get drawn into Malik-Wankhede row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sidestepped questions related to controversy over allegations made by his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

On COVID-19, he said the pace of vaccination has slowed down and added that a third wave of the pandemic will depend on new variants of coronavirus.

Advertisement
01 November 2021 10:04 PM IST

MSRTC stir: 38 of 250 bus depots shut; Parab asks staffers to resume work

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said 38 of its 250 bus depots continued to remain shut due to an agitation by employees demanding the merger of the undertaking into the state government.

According to MSRTC officials, the highest, 15 of 47 depots, were shut in Aurangabad region, followed by 12 of 26 depots in Nagpur area.

They said five depots in Pune region, three in Nashik, two in Amravati and one in Mumbai are currently non-operational due to the stir.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal