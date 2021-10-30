A Mumbai magistrate court issues Non-Bailable Warrant against former city police chief #parambirsingh in an extortion case initially registered at Goregaon police station. @fpjindia— Bhavna Uchil (@UchilBhavna) October 30, 2021
The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday announced that it will be holding a state-wide agitation on Monday to protest the state government's failure to address the woes of farmers, who suffered losses due to excess rainfall.
Speaking to reporters here, the party's state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said BJP leaders have decided to register their protest by wearing black bands on their shoulders in public places.
