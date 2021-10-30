Maha BJP to protest over non-payment of compensation to farmers on Nov 1

The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday announced that it will be holding a state-wide agitation on Monday to protest the state government's failure to address the woes of farmers, who suffered losses due to excess rainfall.

Speaking to reporters here, the party's state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said BJP leaders have decided to register their protest by wearing black bands on their shoulders in public places.