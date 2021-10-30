e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan walks out of jail 4 weeks after arrest
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:58 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Aryan Khan released from Arthur Road Jail; reaches Mannat

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Advertisement
30 October 2021 11:58 AM IST

Munmun Dhamecha yet to be released 

Dhamecha is not release yet. Even if the court had order for bail. We have not yet received any bail copy. We will release after following the procedure. It may come by evening," said Yashwant Fad, Superintendent, Byculla women prison

30 October 2021 11:58 AM IST

Aryan Khan released from Arthur Road Jail; reaches Mannat

30 October 2021 11:58 AM IST

Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster.

Advertisement
30 October 2021 11:58 AM IST

Aryan Khan reaches his home Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra area after release from jail

30 October 2021 11:58 AM IST

ALSO READ

Aryan Khan set to walk out of Mumbai prison - Timeline from his arrest, extortion allegations...

Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case

30 October 2021 10:44 AM IST

Aryan Khan to walk out on bail soon, Shah Rukh expected at Arthur Road prison

Advertisement
30 October 2021 10:21 AM IST

ALSO READ

Aryan Khan set to walk out of Mumbai prison - Timeline from his arrest, extortion allegations...

Aryan Khan will be released from Arthur Road prison by noon today along with some other prisoners: Jail official

30 October 2021 10:21 AM IST

Bombay HC rejects former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's plea challenging ED summons

Bombay High Court on Friday rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.

30 October 2021 10:21 AM IST

Byelections to be held in 3 parliamentary constituencies, 30 assembly constituencies today; Maharashtra to hold polls in Deglur (SC) seat

Advertisement
30 October 2021 10:21 AM IST

No new death in Thane for first time since COVID-19 outbreak; case count rises by 209

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal