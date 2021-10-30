Dhamecha is not release yet. Even if the court had order for bail. We have not yet received any bail copy. We will release after following the procedure. It may come by evening," said Yashwant Fad, Superintendent, Byculla women prison
#WATCH Aryan Khan reaches his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021
A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence delayed the car's entry into the residential premises pic.twitter.com/Zgay7BQQ8N
Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021
Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case. pic.twitter.com/90wwsB2eog
Bombay High Court on Friday rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.
