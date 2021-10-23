e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:33 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Police books building owner in connection with Curry Road fire which killed one

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

23 October 2021 11:33 AM IST

Police register FIR against building owner, fire safety maintenance contractor among others in connection with the blaze in a high-rise residential building in central Mumbai that left one person dead

23 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

CM inaugurates B & C Wings of the High Court Annexe Building of Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

23 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

Koregaon Bhima Commission summons former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Friday passed an order summoning former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to appear before it on November 8.

23 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

Maha: Thane reports 170 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 5,64,293 with the addition of 170 cases, while the death of three patients took the toll to 11,473, an official said on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

