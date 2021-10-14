e-Paper Get App

18,987 fresh Covid cases in India in 24 hours
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - MHADA lottery draw to be held today

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates -

14 October 2021 09:36 AM IST

MHADA lottery draw to be held today

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received huge response to its biggest-ever lottery under the Konkan board. Over 1. 70 lakh applicants have already paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) booking their slot for the lottery draw which will held on October 14.

14 October 2021 09:12 AM IST

Maha: Heavy traffic jam on road connecting to Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after oil tanker accident

An oil tanker rammed into a road divider here in Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in a massive traffic at a junction of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and other key roads on the outskirts of Thane city, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

