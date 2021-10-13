Devendra Fadnavis still feels that he is Chief Minister. I have served as (Maharashtra) CM four times but I do not even remember. He is yet to digest BJP's failure to retain power: NCP chief Sharad Pawar— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
Maharashtra Cabinet has approved financial package of Rs 10000 crore for people affected due to torrential rains and floods from June to October. Nearly 55 lakh agricultural land has been damaged. Package has been cleared without waiting for aid from the #NDRF— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) October 13, 2021
Drugs on cruise matter | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the agency on October 14, says the agency— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
