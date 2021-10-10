e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 18,166 new COVID-19 cases, 23,624 recoveries and 214 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:04 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Sachin Haralkar

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement
10 October 2021 10:04 AM IST

Maha: Mistaken for thief, man killed by group of people in Thane

10 October 2021 09:24 AM IST

1 more held after Woman raped in Pushpak Express in front of husband between Igatpuri and Kasara stations; search for 3 more accused underway

10 October 2021 08:51 AM IST

Chhattisgarh man held for stalking Mumbai woman

Advertisement
10 October 2021 08:42 AM IST

Cruise ship raid case: Accused woman carried drugs in sanitary napkin, says NCB

A woman, who is an accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, had carried drugs to the ship by concealing it in a sanitary napkin, revealed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.

10 October 2021 08:42 AM IST

Nigerian held with 130 grams MDMA worth Rs 39 lakhs in Mumbai

Mumbai's anti-narcotics cell has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered over 130 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 39 lakhs from his possession on Saturday.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Latest updates - Aryan Khan seeks bail before sessions court in cruise drugs bust case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal