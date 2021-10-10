A woman, who is an accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, had carried drugs to the ship by concealing it in a sanitary napkin, revealed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.
Mumbai's anti-narcotics cell has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered over 130 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 39 lakhs from his possession on Saturday.
A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)