Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:13 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
05 October 2021 03:13 PM IST
05 October 2021 03:06 PM IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gets bail in 2 defamation cases

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in two defamation cases filed against him by an NGO and a social worker for allegedly making false and defamatory remarks.

The complaints had been filed before a magistrate court here by the NGO Earth, and its founder and social worker Praveen Kalme in personal capacity.

