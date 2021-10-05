e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:22 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | BL Soni

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs, says IMD

Today’s High Tide: 11:08 hrs - 4.33 mtr 23:26 hrs - 4.24 mtr

Low tide : 17:12 hrs – 0.86 mtr

Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs. CT - 0.00 mm ES - 0.00 mm

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; Rs 98.80/ltr (up Rs 0.32) in Mumbai, respectively

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

We're thinking of bringing a law under which use of sound of Indian musical instruments like harmonium, tabla,etc as a horn for vehicles will be compulsory. Sirens of ambulances&police vehicles will also be replaced with soothing sounds: Union Min Nitin Gadkari in Nashik on Oct 3

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

Shiv Sena slams UP govt for stopping Opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

2 drown in sea at Mumbai

Two persons drowned after they went for a swim in the Arabian Sea in south Mumbai, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Priyadarshini Park on Monday evening when the two victims along with six other people, all from Agripada area here, ventured into the sea waters.

Out of the eight people, six returned safely while the other two went missing, the official said.

The city fire brigade and other agencies later launched a search and rescue operation.

The bodies of the two victims were found on shore near the park around 6.30 am on Tuesday, the official said.

Malabar Hill police station's senior inspector Suryakant Bangar said the bodies were sent to the state-run J J Hospital for postmortem.

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

Main accused in Mumbai PWD engineer attack case arrested from UP's Bhadohi

The police have arrested the main accused in Mumbai engineer attack case from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, the Mumbai police said on Tuesday.

The police have further informed that the accused has links with the underworld. The police claimed that he was involved with the Chhota Rajan gang and has several criminal cases registered against him.

"The accused has been sent to the police custody till October 9," the police said.

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

A case was registered against 13 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but none arrested so far.

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

5,47,284 vaccinated in 4029 sessions on October 4; cumulative tally reaches 8,41,99,579

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

In Photos: This is how a regular morning looks like in Dharavi - Some of them queue up to get ready, while others are heading to work.

05 October 2021 11:22 AM IST

Budgetary allocation to be made for preservation of biodiversity: Thackeray

Budgetary allocation will be made towards preservation of biodiversity and its research, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

He was speaking at the release of a report of the Maharashtra Gene Bank (MGB).

05 October 2021 09:12 AM IST

Congress nominates Jitesh Antapurkar in the Deglur Biloli assembly by election slated for October 30 against .

05 October 2021 09:12 AM IST

NCB arrests two more in Mumbai cruise raid case

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday night arrested two persons- one person who was detained during a raid on the cruise ship for the second day and a drug peddler from the Jogeshwari area.

The NCB arrested an alleged drug peddler after a raid in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area and seized Mepehdrone drugs from his procession.

(With agency inputs)

