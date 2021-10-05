Today’s High Tide: 11:08 hrs - 4.33 mtr 23:26 hrs - 4.24 mtr
Low tide : 17:12 hrs – 0.86 mtr
Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs. CT - 0.00 mm ES - 0.00 mm
Two persons drowned after they went for a swim in the Arabian Sea in south Mumbai, a civic official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Priyadarshini Park on Monday evening when the two victims along with six other people, all from Agripada area here, ventured into the sea waters.
Out of the eight people, six returned safely while the other two went missing, the official said.
The city fire brigade and other agencies later launched a search and rescue operation.
The bodies of the two victims were found on shore near the park around 6.30 am on Tuesday, the official said.
Malabar Hill police station's senior inspector Suryakant Bangar said the bodies were sent to the state-run J J Hospital for postmortem.
The police have arrested the main accused in Mumbai engineer attack case from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, the Mumbai police said on Tuesday.
The police have further informed that the accused has links with the underworld. The police claimed that he was involved with the Chhota Rajan gang and has several criminal cases registered against him.
"The accused has been sent to the police custody till October 9," the police said.
Budgetary allocation will be made towards preservation of biodiversity and its research, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.
He was speaking at the release of a report of the Maharashtra Gene Bank (MGB).
Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday night arrested two persons- one person who was detained during a raid on the cruise ship for the second day and a drug peddler from the Jogeshwari area.
The NCB arrested an alleged drug peddler after a raid in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area and seized Mepehdrone drugs from his procession.
(With agency inputs)
