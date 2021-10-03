e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:41 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Advertisement
03 October 2021 11:41 AM IST

Visuals from outside NCB office.

03 October 2021 11:41 AM IST

Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede

03 October 2021 11:41 AM IST

Road caves in at Thane's Savarkar Nagar

Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday night said that a portion of a road in front of Savarkar Nagar Naka near the Wagle Estate area caved in.

No loss of life has been reported, so far, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The portion of the road has been sealed.

Advertisement
03 October 2021 11:41 AM IST

Cumulative vaccination on October 3 in Maharashtra 8,35,32,454

03 October 2021 11:41 AM IST

Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday

03 October 2021 09:18 AM IST

BJP's Shelar alleges Rs 1,600 cr scam in Mumbai coastal road work, BMC refutes charge

Advertisement
03 October 2021 09:18 AM IST

Man tries to stop youth from urinating close by, is stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death following an argument with a person who was urinating close to him in Wadala East in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

03 October 2021 08:40 AM IST

Watch video: NCB takes detained persons including Bollywood superstar's son to office for recording statements

03 October 2021 08:40 AM IST

Veteran Marathi writer D M Mirasdar dies

Noted Marathi writer and storyteller Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar died due to age-related ailments at his residence in Sahakarnagar here on Saturday, his family said.

He was 94. He is survived by two daughters and extended families.

Advertisement
03 October 2021 08:40 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad, a 'special' talent sets IPL 2021 on fire

Ruturaj Gaikwad, a free-stroking but technically sound opener, has set the ongoing IPL 2021 on fire with his blistering knocks. The 24-year old Gaikwad, slammed his maiden IPL ton on Saturday in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi in a most thrilling way, hitting the final ball of the innings for a maximum. He raced to his hundred in just 60 balls, smashing five huge sixes and nine boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal