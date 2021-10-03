Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday night said that a portion of a road in front of Savarkar Nagar Naka near the Wagle Estate area caved in.
No loss of life has been reported, so far, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.
The portion of the road has been sealed.
A man was stabbed to death following an argument with a person who was urinating close to him in Wadala East in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021
(Visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/yxe2zWfFmI
Noted Marathi writer and storyteller Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar died due to age-related ailments at his residence in Sahakarnagar here on Saturday, his family said.
He was 94. He is survived by two daughters and extended families.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, a free-stroking but technically sound opener, has set the ongoing IPL 2021 on fire with his blistering knocks. The 24-year old Gaikwad, slammed his maiden IPL ton on Saturday in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi in a most thrilling way, hitting the final ball of the innings for a maximum. He raced to his hundred in just 60 balls, smashing five huge sixes and nine boundaries.
