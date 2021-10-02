Work on Nerul passenger water transport terminal nearing completion: CIDCO

The Nerul passenger water transport terminal in Navi Mumbai in Thane district is in the final stage of construction and boat and catamaran services will commence soon, state-run planning authority CIDCO said on Saturday.

In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation said its managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and others senior officials reviewed the work on the project during the day.

"The Nerul Passenger Water Terminal, being developed on Panvel Creek as part of the Eastern Waterfront project, will reduce the stress on roads and railway services and people of Navi Mumbai will have an alternative mode of travel to south Mumbai," Mukherjee said.