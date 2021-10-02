Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) says it has arrested a Bangladeshi national from Delhi airport who travelled abroad on a fake Indian passport. He was nabbed when he arrived from Sharjah. He has been remanded to ATS custody till Oct 8 by a court pic.twitter.com/qHjrwvPmrx— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021
The famed white onion of Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district has earned itself a 'Geographical Indication', giving the crop a unique identity and wider markets, agriculture department officials said here on Saturday.
They pointed out that Alibag's white onion, which has medicinal qualities and is used for the treatment of heart ailments, controlling cholesterol and creation of insulin, has been mentioned in the official gazette as long back as 1883.
The Nerul passenger water transport terminal in Navi Mumbai in Thane district is in the final stage of construction and boat and catamaran services will commence soon, state-run planning authority CIDCO said on Saturday.
In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation said its managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and others senior officials reviewed the work on the project during the day.
"The Nerul Passenger Water Terminal, being developed on Panvel Creek as part of the Eastern Waterfront project, will reduce the stress on roads and railway services and people of Navi Mumbai will have an alternative mode of travel to south Mumbai," Mukherjee said.
A man was stabbed to death following an argument with a person who was urinating close to him in Wadala East in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at Bagla garden near the Eastern Express Highway on Friday evening, an official said.
"Mohammad Rafique Ansari (41) was having a chat with his friend when accused Mohammad Abdullah Alam Shaikh (24) came there and started urinating close to where they were sitting. Ansari asked Shaikh to move further away, which led to an argument. Shaikh then stabbed Ansari and fled," he said.