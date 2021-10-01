COVID-19: Thane district's case count rises by 241, death toll by four
The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 241 to 5,59,351, while the fatality count mounted to 11,410 with the death of four patients, an official said on Friday.
Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today
The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called an indefinite strike across the state starting Friday, listing out their various demands.
The association said that their primary demand is academic fees should be waived off.
Leopard has been trapped in one the four trap cages that were set up and activated at Unit 3 of Aarey milk colony
Mumbai: Sion hospital OPD closed as Maharashtra resident doctors are on strike today
Mumbai: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination tally as of 7 am on October 1 in Maharashtra is 8,18,94,965
Sharad Pawar has convened meeting of party ministers on October 6 to discuss the damage caused by monsoon fury in Marathwada and other parts, district wise performance of party andministers, three ward system in municipal corporations, OBC quota.
CBI calls Maharashtra DGP, Chief Secretary in connection with corruption probe against Anil Deshmukh
Tata Sons wins bid for Air India
Tata Sons wins the bid for national carrier Air India. Tata Sons was the highest bidder. Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led ministerial panel has given approval to this bid, ANI Sources said. However, Goverment has denied the report.
Mumbai: Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) begins its indefinite strike across the state over their demands, including that of waiving off of academic fees during COVID. Visuals from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Sion.
COVID-19 vaccine: Phase 2/3 trials of Covovax in children between age 7 and 11 begins in Pune
NCB effected a seizure of 4.600 Kgs of Ephedrine at Andheri, Mumbai. The contraband was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai.
Dabholkar murder case: CBI submits list of documents, witnesses to court
MHT CET Result 2021 Declared For MCA, MArch And MHMCT CETs on cetcell.mahacet.org.
Water level in Mumbai seven lakes reach to 99.23 percent
Extreme weather events killed over 400 people in country during June-Aug, 1/3 deaths in Maha: IMD
Lookout notice issued against Param Bir after inputs that he might have left country: Walse Patil
Maharashtra govt signs an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon. The investment of Rs 2800 crore will generate employment and will help in climate action
Bombay High Court refuses ad-interim relief to Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul in his plea seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. Next date of hearing is 8th October.
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar today to hold a meeting with parents of school students ahead of reopening of schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4
Car takes U-turn on flyover at Lower Parel, kills two on bike
The N M Joshi Marg Police have launched a manhunt for a car and it's driver who allegedly took a U-turn on a flyover in Lower Parel late on Wednesday night, killing two men on a motorcycle, which collided into another two-wheeler after brushing into the accused person's car.
