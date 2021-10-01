e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra govt signs MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Pune's Talegaon

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Sachin Haralkar

01 October 2021 09:23 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane district's case count rises by 241, death toll by four

The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 241 to 5,59,351, while the fatality count mounted to 11,410 with the death of four patients, an official said on Friday.

01 October 2021 09:23 AM IST

Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called an indefinite strike across the state starting Friday, listing out their various demands.

The association said that their primary demand is academic fees should be waived off.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Leopard has been trapped in one the four trap cages that were set up and activated at Unit 3 of Aarey milk colony

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Sion hospital OPD closed as Maharashtra resident doctors are on strike today

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination tally as of 7 am on October 1 in Maharashtra is 8,18,94,965

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Sharad Pawar has convened meeting of party ministers on October 6 to discuss the damage caused by monsoon fury in Marathwada and other parts, district wise performance of party andministers, three ward system in municipal corporations, OBC quota.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pande, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte called by CBI in corruption probe...

CBI calls Maharashtra DGP, Chief Secretary in connection with corruption probe against Anil Deshmukh

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Tata Sons wins bid for Air India

Tata Sons wins the bid for national carrier Air India. Tata Sons was the highest bidder. Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led ministerial panel has given approval to this bid, ANI Sources said. However, Goverment has denied the report.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) begins its indefinite strike across the state over their demands, including that of waiving off of academic fees during COVID. Visuals from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Sion.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: Phase 2/3 trials of Covovax in children between age 7 and 11 begins in Pune

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

NCB effected a seizure of 4.600 Kgs of Ephedrine at Andheri, Mumbai. The contraband was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Dabholkar murder case: CBI submits list of documents, witnesses to court

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2021 Declared For MCA, MArch And MHMCT CETs on cetcell.mahacet.org.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Water level in Mumbai seven lakes reach to 99.23 percent

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Extreme weather events killed over 400 people in country during June-Aug, 1/3 deaths in Maha: IMD

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Lookout notice issued against Param Bir after inputs that he might have left country: Walse Patil

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Maharashtra govt signs an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon. The investment of Rs 2800 crore will generate employment and will help in climate action

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Bombay High Court refuses ad-interim relief to Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul in his plea seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. Next date of hearing is 8th October.

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar today to hold a meeting with parents of school students ahead of reopening of schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4

01 October 2021 03:02 PM IST

Car takes U-turn on flyover at Lower Parel, kills two on bike

The N M Joshi Marg Police have launched a manhunt for a car and it's driver who allegedly took a U-turn on a flyover in Lower Parel late on Wednesday night, killing two men on a motorcycle, which collided into another two-wheeler after brushing into the accused person's car.

Free Press Journal