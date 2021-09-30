e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:15 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Unsplash

30 September 2021 03:05 PM IST

Experts blame 'unscientific' works done under Jalyukta Shivar scheme for Marathwada floods

Environment and water management experts have claimed that "unscientific" works done under Jalyukta Shivar, a flagship water conservation scheme of the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government, led to flooding after recent heavy rains in the state's Marathwada region.

The scheme was launched by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the construction of check dams, rejuvenation of old check dams, repair of Kolhapur Type (KT) weirs and storage tanks and removal of encroachments from river beds so as to increase water percolation.

30 September 2021 03:08 PM IST
30 September 2021 06:06 PM IST
30 September 2021 09:15 PM IST

30 September 2021 09:15 PM IST

PMC case accused Wadhawan can undergo pacemaker implantation surgery at JJ Hospital: Maha govt to HC

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that the state-run JJ Hospital in the city has the facility to conduct a pacemaker implantation surgery for businessman Rakesh Wadhawan, who is accused of money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

Wadhawan, who is in judicial custody, is currently undergoing treatment at the civic-run KEM Hospital.

30 September 2021 09:15 PM IST

Free Press Journal