Environment and water management experts have claimed that "unscientific" works done under Jalyukta Shivar, a flagship water conservation scheme of the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government, led to flooding after recent heavy rains in the state's Marathwada region.
The scheme was launched by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the construction of check dams, rejuvenation of old check dams, repair of Kolhapur Type (KT) weirs and storage tanks and removal of encroachments from river beds so as to increase water percolation.
Mumbai | 23 MBBS students test positive for #COVID19 at KEM Hospital. All 23 students were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. Some of them have mild symptoms. It may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college: Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/hv5SUDflma— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
A Mumbai court remands suspect Mohammad Irfan Rehmat Ali Sheikh to Maharashtra ATS custody till 4th October.— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that the state-run JJ Hospital in the city has the facility to conduct a pacemaker implantation surgery for businessman Rakesh Wadhawan, who is accused of money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case.
Wadhawan, who is in judicial custody, is currently undergoing treatment at the civic-run KEM Hospital.
