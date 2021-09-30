Experts blame 'unscientific' works done under Jalyukta Shivar scheme for Marathwada floods

Environment and water management experts have claimed that "unscientific" works done under Jalyukta Shivar, a flagship water conservation scheme of the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government, led to flooding after recent heavy rains in the state's Marathwada region.

The scheme was launched by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the construction of check dams, rejuvenation of old check dams, repair of Kolhapur Type (KT) weirs and storage tanks and removal of encroachments from river beds so as to increase water percolation.