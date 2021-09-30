ED summons Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary in money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra, Kailash Gaikwad on Thursday in a money laundering case related to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.
Mumbai: Light to Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy falls at isolated places
Maha: 315 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 deaths
Thane has reported 315 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,59,110, an official said on Thursday.
Thane court grants bail to builder, aide in extortion case
A Thane court on Wednesday granted bail to two persons, including a builder, who were arrested in an extortion case in which senior Maharashtra IPS officer Param Bir Singh is also an accused along with a few other police officers.
8,96,011 vaccinated on September 29 through 4,436 sessions; cumulative tally reaches 8,10,06,176
Maha govt will buy or rent only EVs from April 2022: Aaditya Thackeray
All government departments in Maharashtra will opt for only electric vehicles (EVs) if they need to procure new vehicles from April 2022, state environment minister Aditya Thackeray said on Wednesday.
The existing fleet of vehicles with various state government departments can not be replaced or scrapped immediately as it would cost a lot of money to the exchequer, he said.
BEST bus update: Bus Routes C-53, 504, 506, 511,512 restored from 7.45 am.
Bombay High Court upholds life sentence given to three convicts in 2010 gang rape case of Pune
Watch video: Mumbai - A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries.
Mumbai Mayor holds review meeting on damaged roads, says next 15 days important for metropolitan
NCP claims Raj Bhavan has become 'adda' for politics
Maharashtra government approves Coastal Zone Management Plans for Mumbai and its Suburbs after subjecting it to conditions
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani from Mumbai's Khar area in a drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding.
Deshmukh money laundering ase: Maha home dept's deputy secretary appears before ED
Mumbai | In a viral video, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleanup official was beaten in Matunga area after he fined a woman for not wearing a mask. Case registered against 2-3 people at Shivaji Park police station.
Centre must not discriminate between states while giving financial aid for natural calamities: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Union government should not discriminate between states while providing financial assistance in the event of natural calamities.
Mumbai: 23 MBBS students jabbed with at least one dose of vaccine test positive for COVID-19 at KEM Hospital
Maha: Experts blame 'unscientific' works done under Jalyukta Shivar scheme for Marathwada floods
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 95 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 1428 hours: National Center for Seismology
