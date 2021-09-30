e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:03 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates 23 MBBS students test positive for COVID-19 at KEM Hospital

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL Soni

Mumbai: Latest updates - | BL Soni

Advertisement
30 September 2021 09:01 AM IST

ED summons Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary in money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra, Kailash Gaikwad on Thursday in a money laundering case related to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

(With agency inputs)

30 September 2021 09:01 AM IST

Mumbai: Light to Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy falls at isolated places

30 September 2021 09:01 AM IST

Maha: 315 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 deaths

Thane has reported 315 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,59,110, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisement
30 September 2021 09:01 AM IST

Thane court grants bail to builder, aide in extortion case

A Thane court on Wednesday granted bail to two persons, including a builder, who were arrested in an extortion case in which senior Maharashtra IPS officer Param Bir Singh is also an accused along with a few other police officers.

30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

8,96,011 vaccinated on September 29 through 4,436 sessions; cumulative tally reaches 8,10,06,176

30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray visits Kinetic and Tata Motors to check EV initiatives

Maha govt will buy or rent only EVs from April 2022: Aaditya Thackeray

All government departments in Maharashtra will opt for only electric vehicles (EVs) if they need to procure new vehicles from April 2022, state environment minister Aditya Thackeray said on Wednesday.

The existing fleet of vehicles with various state government departments can not be replaced or scrapped immediately as it would cost a lot of money to the exchequer, he said.

Advertisement
30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

BEST bus update: Bus Routes C-53, 504, 506, 511,512 restored from 7.45 am.

30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

Bombay High Court upholds life sentence given to three convicts in 2010 gang rape case of Pune

30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

Watch video: Mumbai - A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries.

Advertisement
30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

Mumbai Mayor holds review meeting on damaged roads, says next 15 days important for metropolitan

30 September 2021 11:30 AM IST

NCP claims Raj Bhavan has become 'adda' for politics

30 September 2021 12:52 PM IST

Maharashtra government approves Coastal Zone Management Plans for Mumbai and its Suburbs after subjecting it to conditions

30 September 2021 12:52 PM IST

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani from Mumbai's Khar area in a drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding.

30 September 2021 03:03 PM IST

Deshmukh money laundering ase: Maha home dept's deputy secretary appears before ED

30 September 2021 03:03 PM IST

Mumbai | In a viral video, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleanup official was beaten in Matunga area after he fined a woman for not wearing a mask. Case registered against 2-3 people at Shivaji Park police station.

30 September 2021 03:03 PM IST

ALSO READ

Mumbai: ED summons Maharashtra deputy home secretary Kailash Gaikwad in alleged money laundering...

Centre must not discriminate between states while giving financial aid for natural calamities: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Union government should not discriminate between states while providing financial assistance in the event of natural calamities.

30 September 2021 03:03 PM IST

Mumbai: 23 MBBS students jabbed with at least one dose of vaccine test positive for COVID-19 at KEM Hospital

30 September 2021 03:03 PM IST

Maha: Experts blame 'unscientific' works done under Jalyukta Shivar scheme for Marathwada floods

30 September 2021 03:03 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 95 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 1428 hours: National Center for Seismology

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal