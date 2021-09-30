ALSO READ Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray visits Kinetic and Tata Motors to check EV initiatives

Maha govt will buy or rent only EVs from April 2022: Aaditya Thackeray

All government departments in Maharashtra will opt for only electric vehicles (EVs) if they need to procure new vehicles from April 2022, state environment minister Aditya Thackeray said on Wednesday.

The existing fleet of vehicles with various state government departments can not be replaced or scrapped immediately as it would cost a lot of money to the exchequer, he said.