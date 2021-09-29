We held a review meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Next 15 days are important for pothole-free Mumbai. We hope all potholes will be filled in this period. The 227 councillors will ensure that all potholes are filled in their wards: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/2z5qDUU0U8— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021
NIA court rejects Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze's appeal to be kept under house arrest. Waze will be shifted to Taloja Jail Hospital.— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021
Waze had appealed for house arrest for 3 months for recovery post his heart surgery.
As many as 75 per cent of COVID-19 patients were overcharged by private hospitals, a survey carried out in Maharashtra has found.
Nearly half of these patients died during treatment, said Dr Abahy Shukla of the Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, an umbrella group of activists working in the healthcare sector.
"We surveyed the cases of 2,579 patients, spoke to their relatives and audited the hospital bills. Ninety-five per cent of them were admitted to private hospitals," he said.
Teams of NCB Mumbai launched operations & registered 2 cases. During these operations, 102 grams of Brown Sugar (Heroin), 64 grams of Mephedrone & intermediate quantity of Cocaine were seized. 2 persons were intercepted including a Nigerian national: NCB Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fqwP1wCSVP— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021
We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes we will take a decision in November. All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal pic.twitter.com/PuKoHuaTML— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021
