75 per cent COVID-19 patients were overcharged by hospitals: survey

As many as 75 per cent of COVID-19 patients were overcharged by private hospitals, a survey carried out in Maharashtra has found.

Nearly half of these patients died during treatment, said Dr Abahy Shukla of the Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, an umbrella group of activists working in the healthcare sector.

"We surveyed the cases of 2,579 patients, spoke to their relatives and audited the hospital bills. Ninety-five per cent of them were admitted to private hospitals," he said.