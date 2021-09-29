e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 06:19 PM IST

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Mumbai traffic control receives hoax call about threat to employees at International airport

75 per cent COVID-19 patients were overcharged by hospitals: survey

As many as 75 per cent of COVID-19 patients were overcharged by private hospitals, a survey carried out in Maharashtra has found.

Nearly half of these patients died during treatment, said Dr Abahy Shukla of the Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, an umbrella group of activists working in the healthcare sector.

"We surveyed the cases of 2,579 patients, spoke to their relatives and audited the hospital bills. Ninety-five per cent of them were admitted to private hospitals," he said.

29 September 2021 06:19 PM IST

