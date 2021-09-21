Maha: Fresh 'letter-war' erupts between CMO-Raj Bhavan

Yet another 'letter-war' erupted between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the state Raj Bhavan, this time a fallout of the recent Sakinaka brutal rape incident.

The Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had recently written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concerns over the tragic incident and urged the latter to call a special session of Maharashtra Legislature to discuss the specific (Sakinana) issue and the safety of women in general.