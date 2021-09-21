e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban to allow girls back in school 'as soon as possible', says spokesperson: AFPTaliban spokesman names remaining cabinet members, no women's ministry announced: AFP
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest news update |

Mumbai: Latest news update

Advertisement
21 September 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maha: Fresh 'letter-war' erupts between CMO-Raj Bhavan

Yet another 'letter-war' erupted between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the state Raj Bhavan, this time a fallout of the recent Sakinaka brutal rape incident.

The Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had recently written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concerns over the tragic incident and urged the latter to call a special session of Maharashtra Legislature to discuss the specific (Sakinana) issue and the safety of women in general.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal