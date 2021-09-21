e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:25 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | Vinay Darekar/Unsplash

Vaccination drive at 73 centres in Mumbai on Tuesday due to shortage: BMC

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted only at 73 of the total 316 inoculation centres run by the Mumbai civic body and the Maharashtra government on Tuesday due to the limited stock of vaccines, the civic body said on Monday.

Congress nominates Rajani Patil to Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra

The Congress party on Monday nominated Rajani Patil to the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra to be held on October 4.

"The Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Smt. Rajani Patil as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra," read the party's statement.

NGT slaps Rs 1 cr fine on Maharashtra, summons top official

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the Maharashtra government for its failure to comply with the Supreme Court's earlier direction to prevent discharge of municipal waste into a river at the pilgrim place Trimbakeshwar, one of the 12 holy 'Jyotirlings'.

(With agency inuputs)

