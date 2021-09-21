Congress nominates Rajani Patil to Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra

The Congress party on Monday nominated Rajani Patil to the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Maharashtra to be held on October 4.

"The Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Smt. Rajani Patil as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra," read the party's statement.