Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:21 AM IST

Mumbai: Latest updates

20 September 2021 10:21 AM IST

Sensex 355 points down in opening trade, currently at 58,660; Nifty at 17,472

20 September 2021 10:21 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs

20 September 2021 09:04 AM IST

BJP slams Maharashtra govt over detention of Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged detention of party leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai.

20 September 2021 09:04 AM IST

Pune: Shiv Sena workers blacken face of man who allegedly put out defamatory posts against Maharashtra CM, others

20 September 2021 09:04 AM IST

Maha: Thane logs 267 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,368, an official said on Monday.

(With agency inputs)

