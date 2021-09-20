Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged detention of party leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai.
Thane has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,56,368, an official said on Monday.
(With agency inputs)
