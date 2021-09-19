Maharashtra: Scores of people show up at immersion of Mumbai's 'Lalbaugcha Raja' amid heavy police presence.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/3XBRMZXmaL— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested one more person in connection with the Pakistan-supported terror module busted by Delhi Police recently, an ATS official said on Sunday.
The man, whose identity was not revealed by the ATS, was nabbed from Mumbra town in neighbouring Thane district on Saturday night after information received about him from Zakir Hussain Shaikh (45), an accused who was arrested by the ATS from Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Friday, he said.
