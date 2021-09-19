Tarique Parveen, an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by Thane police on Friday in an extortion case where IPS officer Param Bir Singh is one of the accused.
Maharashtra recorded 3,391 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Department release, the state has 47,919 active cases.
The release said 2,83,445 people are in home quarantine, 1,812 people in institutional quarantine and 3,841 patients were discharged today.
The Nagpur police on Saturday sent pre litigation notices to 26,412 vehicle owners to pay up pending challans (fines) of Rs 3.68 crore, failing which they will have to appear in a Lok Adalat on September 25, an official said.
(With agency inputs)
