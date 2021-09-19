e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:17 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - City all set to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - City all set to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha | BMC/Twitter

Mumbai: Latest updates - City all set to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha | BMC/Twitter

Advertisement
19 September 2021 10:17 AM IST

Mumbai: What's allowed, what's not on Ganesh Visarjan 2021 

ALSO READ

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Here is a list of dos and don'ts set by BMC for Mumbaikars
19 September 2021 10:17 AM IST

Pune: What's allowed, what's not on Ganesh Visarjan 2021

ALSO READ

Pune: What's allowed, what's not on Ganesh Visarjan 2021
19 September 2021 10:17 AM IST

Arrangements made at various immersion sites by BMC

Advertisement
19 September 2021 08:37 AM IST

Dawood aide Parveen arrested in extortion case involving Param Bir Singh

Tarique Parveen, an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by Thane police on Friday in an extortion case where IPS officer Param Bir Singh is one of the accused.

19 September 2021 08:37 AM IST

ALSO READ

Mumbai: LIC launches ‘Pragati’ App for Development Officers

Maharashtra reports 3,391 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded 3,391 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department release, the state has 47,919 active cases.

The release said 2,83,445 people are in home quarantine, 1,812 people in institutional quarantine and 3,841 patients were discharged today.

19 September 2021 08:37 AM IST

Pay challans of Rs 3.68 cr or face Lok Adalat, Nagpur traffic violators told

The Nagpur police on Saturday sent pre litigation notices to 26,412 vehicle owners to pay up pending challans (fines) of Rs 3.68 crore, failing which they will have to appear in a Lok Adalat on September 25, an official said.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal