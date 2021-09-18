e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:12 PM IST

Three held for posing as Naxals to extort Rs 50 lakh from elderly doctor

Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly posing as Naxals and attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from an elderly doctor in suburban Goregaon here, police said on Saturday.

Investigations have revealed that the trio had planned the extortion by watching videos on YouTube, an official said.

