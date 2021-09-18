Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly posing as Naxals and attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from an elderly doctor in suburban Goregaon here, police said on Saturday.
Investigations have revealed that the trio had planned the extortion by watching videos on YouTube, an official said.
Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) produced one Zakir Hussain Shaikh before Mumbai Special Court, which sent him to custody till Monday in connection with a terror plot recently busted by Delhi Special Cell
Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested 6 terrorists on September 15
Mumbai Police is well prepared for the Anant Chaturdashi visarjan on 19 Sept. Fixed points and patrolling will be deployed at all sensitive spots and areas. Heavy bandobast is being deployed at all immersion points: Mumbai Police #Maharashtra
