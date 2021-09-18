Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that the government is constructing the world's longest highway, that is, Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway.
Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, "The Expressway will be 1,380 km long and will go up to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), But now, we are also planning to take it up to Nariman Point."
After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'future friend' remark for Union Minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve stirred political speculations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party is not going anywhere.
A joint team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken a person into custody from the Jogeshwari area of the city in connection with the terror module busted by Delhi Police earlier this week, said the state ATS.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)