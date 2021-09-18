e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:37 PM IST

Mumbai: Latest updates | Pexel

18 September 2021 09:37 AM IST

India to have world's largest expressway by March 2022: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that the government is constructing the world's longest highway, that is, Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, "The Expressway will be 1,380 km long and will go up to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), But now, we are also planning to take it up to Nariman Point."

18 September 2021 08:41 AM IST

Shiv Sena won't go anywhere, says Sanjay Raut after Thackeray calls a BJP leader 'future friend'

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'future friend' remark for Union Minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve stirred political speculations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the party is not going anywhere.

18 September 2021 08:41 AM IST

Mumbai: Man taken into custody in connection with Pak terror module

A joint team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken a person into custody from the Jogeshwari area of the city in connection with the terror module busted by Delhi Police earlier this week, said the state ATS.

(With agency inputs)

