Mumbai: Latest updates

As the Remdesivir controversy continues in Maharashtra, Nawab Malik, the National Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Minority Affairs Minister in yet another attack has accused the BJP of trying to prevent the stockpiling of Ramdesivir in the state, saying that there is somrthing suspicious that the two opposition leaders and two MLAs going to the police station at night to rescue the stockbrokers.

Why is the BJP in the state scared after BKC police arrested Rajesh Dokania, owner of Brooks Pharma Company, who was stockpiling Remdesivir? asked Nawab Malik.