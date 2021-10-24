e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 08:31 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest update -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest update | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest update | Unsplash

Advertisement
24 October 2021 08:31 AM IST

Maharashtra | One person died, two people were injured after concrete slab fell from fifth floor of a building in Thane's Ulhasnagar-Camp 5 area last night

24 October 2021 08:31 AM IST

Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 113.46 & Rs 104.38 in Mumbai

24 October 2021 07:49 AM IST

COVID-19: Overcoming vaccine hesitancy a challenge, says Maha minister

Around 70 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in Maharashtra have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the remaining people may be showing vaccine hesitancy, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.

Advertisement
24 October 2021 07:49 AM IST

Stop defaming NCB official, BJP's Somaiya tells NCP's Malik

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik for accusing Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone head Sameer Wankhede of irregularities.

24 October 2021 07:49 AM IST

Maharashtra sees 1,701 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998, the state Health department said.

24 October 2021 07:49 AM IST

Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh joins BJP, says Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday mocked the BJP over the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the arrested accused, and said "drugs would become sugar powder" if the actor joined the saffron party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal