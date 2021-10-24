Maharashtra | One person died, two people were injured after concrete slab fell from fifth floor of a building in Thane's Ulhasnagar-Camp 5 area last night pic.twitter.com/Vnnc5EDpn6— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021
Around 70 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in Maharashtra have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the remaining people may be showing vaccine hesitancy, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik for accusing Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone head Sameer Wankhede of irregularities.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998, the state Health department said.
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday mocked the BJP over the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the arrested accused, and said "drugs would become sugar powder" if the actor joined the saffron party.
