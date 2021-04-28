Mumbai: Latest news updates in the city on April 28

We've written to Serum Institute of India & Bharat Biotech about our demands for vaccines for people above 18: Maharashtra Health Min
4 killed in Thane hospital fire
At least four persons including a senior citizen, were killed when a massive fire engulfed the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra town, early on Wednesday morning.
Mumbai: Malabar Hill Sevak Jattha & Mulund Sikh Youth start call center to help with oxygen cylinder
