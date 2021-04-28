Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest news updates in the city on April 28

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest news update
Mumbai: Latest news update
Sonika Agarwal/Unsplash

Mumbai: BKC jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre runs out of vaccine stock

We've written to Serum Institute of India & Bharat Biotech about our demands for vaccines for people above 18: Maharashtra Health Min

4 killed in Thane hospital fire

At least four persons including a senior citizen, were killed when a massive fire engulfed the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra town, early on Wednesday morning.

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Sevak Jattha & Mulund Sikh Youth start call center to help with oxygen cylinder

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in