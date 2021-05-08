Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 8

A meeting of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation is underway in Mumbai. Ministers Ashok Chavan, Eknath Shinde, Dilip Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni & others are present.

Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha reservation, at its meeting today, decided to write to PM & President seeking their intervention. It also decided that a committee will be formed to analyse SC judgement on Maratha reservation & submit its report in 15 days.

A review petition against the Supreme Court order on Maratha reservation is being considered, said Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan.