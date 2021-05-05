Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 5

BMC receives 1 lakh COVID vaccine doses
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a fresh stock of one lakh COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centres.
"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of one lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at BMC's and government vaccination centres," BMC informed. (ANI)
COVID-19: Positivity rate in Maharashtra dropped from 27 pc to 22 pc, says Health Min
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has recorded a 5 per cent drop in positivity rate of COVID infection, from 27 percent to 22 per cent, adding that recovery rate is at 84.07 per cent, which is the highest in the country.
Briefing the mediapersons, Tope said, "Positivity rate in the state has dropped from 27 to 22 per cent. We are testing 2.80 lakh persons daily and there is been no fall in testing. From 63,000, the tally for COVID patients has come down to 61,000. At 84.07 per cent, our recovery rate is the highest in the country." Asked about the shortage of COVID vaccine doses, the health minister said, "Few centres were closed on Monday due to shortage of doses. We got nine lakh vials today. It will last for 2-3 days. One lakh inoculated so far in the age group of 18-44 years. Order placed for 18.5 lakh vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin). We are in consultations with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to procure Sputnik V." (ANI)
Maharashtra reports 51,880 new COVID-19 cases, 891 deaths
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 51,880 new coronavirus infections which took the state's case tally to 48,22,902, while 891 fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,742, the health department said.
Out of 891 deaths, 397 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest had taken place earlier but were reported on Tuesday, officials said.
As many as 65,934 patients -- more than new infections -- were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092. The recovery rate of the state is 85.16 percent and case fatality rate is 1.49 percent. There are 6,41,910 active cases in Maharashtra as of now. (PTI)
Thane police chief among 3 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra
Three senior IPS officers, including Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, were on Tuesday transferred by the Maharashtra government after promoting them to the rank of director general, an official said.
The order regarding their promotion was issued by the home department.
Phansalkar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been promoted and appointed Managing Director, Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, the official said.
Joint police commissioner of Thane, Suresh Mekhla, has been given the additional charge of the commissioner till further orders, he said.
K Venkatesham, a 1988-batch IPS officer who is currently ADG (Special Operations), has been appointed Director General of Civil Defence.
Government Railway Police ADG Sandeep Bishnoi has been named Director General (Legal and Technical), the official said. (PTI)
Maha sets up special cell for children orphaned by COVID-19
The Maharashtra government announced a special cell to protect children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic or any other reason, an official said on Tuesday.
A statement from the state Women and Child Development department said there were reports of anti-social elements trying to take advantage of children whose parents had died from the coronavirus infection.
It said there were reports of such children being illegally adopted for trafficking purposes and asked people to call on special helpline 1098 or the State Adoption Resource Agency to alert authorities in case they came across such incidents. (PTI)
