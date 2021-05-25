Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 25

Maharashtra would get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the key drug for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, from June 1 onwards through the global tender floated by the government in addition to the allocation made by the Centre, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

There are 2,245 patients of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, in Maharashtra, Tope told reporters after attending a review meeting on the mucormycosis and COVID-19 cases in the state.

"The state has floated a global tender for procuring Amphotericin-B vials for the treatment of mucormycosis. The state would get 60,000 vials of the medicine from June 1 onwards. It will be an additional supply apart from the current allocation of the medicine by the Centre," he said.

The minister said there are 2,245 patients of black fungus in the state and out of them, 1,007 are already covered under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

"The entire cost of the treatment of mucormycosis patients under the MJPJAY will be free, including the cost of the medicine. The state is also trying to cap the cost of the treatment of mucormycosis patients who are admitted in private hospitals," he said.

Tope said the Maharashtra government has issued a GR (government resolution) regarding such treatment and the finance department has allocated Rs 30 crore for the same.

There have been several cases of mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, among COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra and some other states.