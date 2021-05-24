Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 24

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday has allowed walk in COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant and lactating women.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I have just been informed by BMC that my request for giving the option to pregnant women for COVID vaccination is going to be implemented and also for lactating mothers. They will be in the vaccination ambit. Thank you Shri Iqbal Chahal. A formal notification to follow soon."