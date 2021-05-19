Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 19

Maharashtra govt floats EOI to procure 5 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine from global manufacturers
Amid uncertainty over the availability of supply of vaccines, the Maharashtra Government has floated an expression of interest for the procurement of 5 crore COVID 19 vaccine doses.
The Public Health Department officer clarified it is not a tender but an EoI to know the stock, price, supply schedule from global vaccine producers approved by the World Health Organisation and United States Food and Drug Administration.
The government's move came a day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation was forced to extend time limit by a week for lack of response for its tender for the supply of 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
FPJ Legal: Bombay HC slams Centre for not allowing door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and differently-abled
Bombay High Court slammed the Centre for not allowing a "door-to-door" COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens, differently-abled and bedridden citizens.
HC bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni have asked Iqbal Chahal, the civic chief to file an affidavit by tomorrow noon and inform the court if BMC will start door-to-door drive for senior citizens and bed ridden person's.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)