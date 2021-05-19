Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 19

Amid uncertainty over the availability of supply of vaccines, the Maharashtra Government has floated an expression of interest for the procurement of 5 crore COVID 19 vaccine doses.

The Public Health Department officer clarified it is not a tender but an EoI to know the stock, price, supply schedule from global vaccine producers approved by the World Health Organisation and United States Food and Drug Administration.

The government's move came a day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation was forced to extend time limit by a week for lack of response for its tender for the supply of 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.