Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 15

Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 15
COVID-19: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Sonia Gandhi, questions 'Mumbai Model' on alleged fudging of death data

Alleging that Maharashtra covered up 9,603 deaths during the pandemic last year, leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis has, in a letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said that the state still records the highest number of deaths i.e. 31 per cent of the nation.

