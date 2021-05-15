Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 15

COVID-19: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Sonia Gandhi, questions 'Mumbai Model' on alleged fudging of death data
Alleging that Maharashtra covered up 9,603 deaths during the pandemic last year, leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis has, in a letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, said that the state still records the highest number of deaths i.e. 31 per cent of the nation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)