Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on May 14

By FPJ Web Desk

BL Soni/ FPJ Photo

Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at Bombay High Court

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a visit to Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at the Bombay High Court, officials said.

According to officials, it was a courtesy visit and Thackeray and the Chief Justice meet each other once every two or three months.

Amitabh Bachchan sends 10 ventilators to BMC, orders 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland amid COVID19 crisis

