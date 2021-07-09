Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on July 9- No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai on Saturday due to dose shortage

No COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai on Saturday due to dose shortage
Maharashtra: DG-led panel to probe phone tapping cases during BJP rule
Mumbai records 600 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on July 9
Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti by-elections postponed due to COVID-19
Police directed to keep strict vigil at tourist places: Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra government has directed the state police to keep strict vigilance and to make sure that COVID19 guidelines are strictly implemented at tourist places.
FPJ Legal: Bombay HC orders Jyotiraditya Scindia to finalise aviation ministry's policy on naming airports
Bombay HC ordered Aviation Ministry to finalise it's policy on naming of airports. "There's a fresh cabinet reshuffle now. Let this be the first thing to be done by the new aviation minister. The draft policy of 2017 shouldn’t be at draft stage", the bench said.
Mumbai: Former CP Param Bir Singh summoned by ED in money laundering case
The ED is soon expected to question and record the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a money laundering case linked to his allegation of a Rs 100 bribery-cum-extortion racket in the state police establishment that led to the resignation of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said on Friday.
