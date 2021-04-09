Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 9

COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC allows direct food delivery from restaurants
Revising its order on food delivery, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed direct delivery of food from restaurants wherein people can call the respective restaurant to order the food.
As per the earlier order, delivery only through online delivery providers was allowed. After the restaurants' owners marked their disappointment over the order, the BMC in its new order allowed restaurants to take orders from a call.
As per the new guidelines, the state will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - with no movement except essential services.
Mumbai Court sends suspended Sachin Vaze to judicial custody till April 23
Mumbai Court sends suspended Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Vaze to judicial custody till 23rd April, he was in NIA custody earlier. Vaze is an accused in Mansukh Hiren death case.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra govt postpones MPSC exams slated for April 11
The Maharashtra government has postponed the upcoming MPSC exams that were slated to be held on April 11. The news comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting to decide on the same, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)