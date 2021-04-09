Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 9

Revising its order on food delivery, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed direct delivery of food from restaurants wherein people can call the respective restaurant to order the food.

As per the earlier order, delivery only through online delivery providers was allowed. After the restaurants' owners marked their disappointment over the order, the BMC in its new order allowed restaurants to take orders from a call.

As per the new guidelines, the state will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - with no movement except essential services.