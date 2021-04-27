Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 27

Mumbai Police summons IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, asking her to join the investigation in 2019 phone tapping matter
Daily recoveries more than new COVID-19 cases in Pune district
In the last two days, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has been higher than the new infections in Pune district of Maharashtra, the health department said on Monday.
As per the district administration's health department, while 6,046 new cases were reported on Monday, the lowest in the last several days, 8,823 people recovered from the infection during the day. This pushed the COVID-19 recovery rate in Pune district to 86.10 per cent, it said.
COVID-19: For 1st time, over 5 lakh people vaccinated in Maharashtra
More than five lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in a day so far, the state health department said.
A statement issued by the department said the number is expected to rise further when the final figures come.
"Till 6 pm on April 26, more than five lakh people had been administered vaccine doses," the statement said. With this, the number of people vaccinated so far in the state (first and second doses combined) stood at more than 1.48 crore, it said. Vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries at 6,155 centres - 5,347 government-run and 808 private ones - across the state, it said. (PTI)
Maha government confused over vaccination drive: Fadnavis
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is completely confused about the upcoming vaccination drive, a day after state minister Nawab Malik announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years. (PTI)
Mumbai may be gaining the upper hand in COVID-19 fight: Expert
Mumbai may have turned the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as only 3,792 cases were reported on Monday despite 41,000 tests being conducted to detect the infection, a senior health expert said. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force and a renowned endocrinologist, said the turnaround was due to the metropolis tacking the surge with the "ATM strategy", which is 'Assess, Triage and Transfer, and Management'. (PTI)
