Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 22

1993 Bombay blasts accused’s murder case: Gangster Chhota Rajan, one other acquitted
A special Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court has acquitted former underworld don Chhota Rajan and one Jagannath Jaiswal for the 2001 murder of film producer and an accused in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts Hanif Kadawala, who was then out on bail in the blasts case.
'We wish you lifetime together': Mumbai Police had best response to Twitter user who wants to meet his girlfriend amid lockdown
Nashik hospital tragedy: Death toll rises to 29 as 5 more die, reports
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)