Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 15

7,888 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 94 patients die
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 7,888 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took its overall tally to 6,76,014, a health official said.
Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as national language: CJI Bobde
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said that BR Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the "official national language" of India but the move did not make any headway.
Remembering B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, CJI Bobde said, "Dr Ambedkar had proposed for formulating 'Sanskrit' as the official national language. I don't know if that proposal was tabled. It had signatures of some mullahs, pandits and priests and of Dr Ambedkar himself." He further said that Indian text "Nyayshastra" is not inferior to Aristotle and the Persian system of logic, and "there is no reason why we should not benefit from the geniuses of our ancestors".
Thane: Two rescued from Mumbra creek, one still missing
Two of three children, who feared drowned in the creek at Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, have been rescued, said police officials.
The incident occurred last night when the trio went to the creek from the side of a railway track and entered the water in the night.
Mumbai and MMR COVID-19 cases
The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 18,676 cases and 89 deaths during the day, taking the infection count to 11,33,870 and the fatalities to 21,334.
Maharashtra records 58,952 new COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.
In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced a 15-day-long stricter measures which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1. Maharashtra on April 11 had reported 63,294 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally so far.
