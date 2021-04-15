Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 15

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said that BR Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the "official national language" of India but the move did not make any headway.

Remembering B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, CJI Bobde said, "Dr Ambedkar had proposed for formulating 'Sanskrit' as the official national language. I don't know if that proposal was tabled. It had signatures of some mullahs, pandits and priests and of Dr Ambedkar himself." He further said that Indian text "Nyayshastra" is not inferior to Aristotle and the Persian system of logic, and "there is no reason why we should not benefit from the geniuses of our ancestors".