Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 13

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest news update
Mumbai: Latest news update
Sonika Agarwal/Unsplash

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad announced that MHADA has decided to build a hostel for Working Women in Tardeo

Mumbai police starts five regional help desks for its personnel who contract COVID-19

The Mumbai police have restored its help desk to help its personnel and their family members who have contracted COVID-19 in each of its five regions. The decision was taken as a surge in a number of cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the city and within the police force.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in