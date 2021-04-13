Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 13

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad announced that MHADA has decided to build a hostel for Working Women in Tardeo
Mumbai police starts five regional help desks for its personnel who contract COVID-19
The Mumbai police have restored its help desk to help its personnel and their family members who have contracted COVID-19 in each of its five regions. The decision was taken as a surge in a number of cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the city and within the police force.
