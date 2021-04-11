Mumbai: Latest news updates

Ambani bomb scare case: NIA special holiday court sends accused Riyaz Qazi, Sachin Waze's associate, to NIA custody till April 16
Will there be a complete lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with COVID-19 task force at 5 pm today
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of lockdown in the state and will hold a meeting with the task force today before taking a decision.
The meeting will be held at 5 pm today.
The Chief Minister, who convened an all-party meeting on the coronavirus pandemic, said the first priority is saving lives.
