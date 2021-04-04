Mumbai: Latest news updates

Record spike of 10,827 COVID-19 cases in Pune district; 66 die
Pune added over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a day on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 5,62,335, an official said.
The day saw 10,827 cases being registered, while 66 patients died and 3,293 people recovered, he added.
Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 5,720, Pimpri Chinchwad 2,832 and the rest were in the district's rural and cantonment areas, he said.
The caseload in Pune city is 2,83,819, while it is 1,47,546 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,30,970 in rural and cantonment areas.
The death toll in the district stands at 10,163.
COVID-19: Maharashtra govt may divert oxygen for medical use
in view of rising Covid-19 cases and an “alarming” situation, the Maharashtra government may divert all oxygen supply for medical use. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the state government on March 30 has already directed the suppliers to supply 80% oxygen for medical use and 20% for industrial purpose till June 30.
'Don't wait for hospitalisation as per your choice of hospital': BMC's appeal to Mumbai residents
"We must appeal to our citizens not to wait for hospitalisation as per their choice of hospital, they should occupy beds wherever available for immediate treatment
COVID-19 in Mumbai: Number of sealed buildings surges by 350% in a month
The number of active sealed floors in Mumbai has increased by 300 percentin just one month. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there were 2,016 active sealed floors as on March 2, while on April 2 there are 8,111 active sealed floors in Mumbai.
Maharashtra govt mulls curbs on timings of trains, buses to control crowds
Against this backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, the government is internally preparing for a total lockdown or imposition of strict restrictions. A senior officer said the government is likely to issue new guidelines on stringent restrictions by Sunday night so that its implementation will begin from Monday across the state.These guidelines are likely to be in place for 15 days.
COVID-19: Situation tense in Mumbai as 9,000 cases reported in 24 hours, highest since pandemic outbreak
The Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and rest of the state seems to have become more worrisome. For the first time since the pandemic hit us, Mumbai recorded 9,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. Taking the total count to 4,41,282 cases till now. This is the highest single-day corona cases count for the third consecutive day on Saturday.
Maharashtra reports 49,447 new COVID-19 cases; highest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic
The state on Saturday recorded 277 COVID-19 deaths. With this, fatality rate in the state is 1.88%. As per state health department's report, 37,821 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 24,95,315. Recovery rate in the state is 84.49%. As on today, there are 4,01,172 active cases in the state.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)