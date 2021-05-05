Mumbai: Latest news updates - Drug peddler held in Vasai, 70 grams of heroin seized

Drug peddler held in Vasai, 70 grams of heroin seized
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a 62-year-old drug peddler from Vasai railway station in Mumbai and seized 70 grams of heroin from his possession on Wednesday.
According to NCB officials, the accused was nabbed when he was traveling from Mathura to Panvel.
NCB has registered a case and an investigation is underway.
Devendra Fadnavis had misled people on Maratha quota: Ashok Chavan
With the Supreme Court on Wednesday striking down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, state minister Ashok Chavan criticised former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for passing the SEBC Act in 2018 without "due rights".
The apex court struck down the law by terming it "unconstitutional", and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.
FIR against woman who tweeted against a man who accused PM Modi for COVID quashed
A Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik on Wednesday quashed an FIR registered against Sunaina Holey, a Navi Mumbai resident, for posting on Twitter a tweet that allegedly tried to promote communal enmity between two religious group.
Holey, who faces three FIR’s, was booked by Azad Maidan police for tweeting over an incident where hundreds of people had gathered outside Bandra Terminus during the lockdown last year. Criticising the crowd, Holey had tweeted against a man who had reportedly claimed that "Covid19 has been brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," confirmed Holey's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud.
‘SC’s order is unfortunate’: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says legal fight for Maratha reservation will continue
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at a time when the Maharashtra Government is combating the virus the Supreme Court’s order cancelling the reservation in education and government jobs for the Maratha community is quite unfortunate. In his reaction, CM said the reservation was provided to the farmers, a hard-working Maratha community to protect its self-esteem.
‘’The Supreme Court has now overturned the decision, which was taken unanimously by all political parties in the state legislature. In other words, the Maharashtra government does not have the right to decide on this reservation,’’ said Thackeray.
