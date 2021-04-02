Mumbai: Latest news updates

Maharashtra tops among states with cumulative vaccination of 6.5 million since it was launched on January 16
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas express train temporarily suspended due to surge in COVID-19 cases
The privately operated 82902/82901 Mumbai- Ahmedabad Tejas Train run by IRCTC has been temporarily suspended from April 2. It will not operate for one month due to worsening Covid pandemic scenario in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
New plant species found in south Maharashtra named for Sharad Pawar
A new species of flowering plants belonging to the genus `Argyreia', recently discovered in south Maharashtra'sKolhapur district, has been named for NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
The species has been named 'Argyreia sharadchandrajii' in recognition of Pawar's contribution as Union agriculture minister, said researchers Dr Pramod R Lawand and Dr Vinod B Shimpale.
Covid Surge in Mumbai: Eye on lockdown, BMC plans makeshift markets
In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the BMC is working on a plan to set up makeshift markets at few open areas of the city in case a lockdown is imposed in Mumbai. After the lockdown was imposed in March, 2020, Mumbaikars faced a lot of inconvenience, acquiring regular essentials. Also, as the markets were closed, prices of vegetables and other regular products soared during the period.
Senior officials of the BMC have said that now that a chance of imposing another lockdown is there, the civic body is working on plans to make sure Mumbaikars don't face similar inconvenience.
Pune COVID-19 surge: Ajit Pawar to decide on lockdown in today's district review meeting
In the last review meeting, Pawar and the district administration had decided to not impose curfew in the district. However, Pawar had stated that the lockdown will be imposed if the cases continue to rise in Pune.
COVID-19: Over 43,000 new cases in Maharashtra; 8,646 in Mumbai—the worst thus far
For the first time since the pandemic outbreak last year, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day cases and deaths on Thursday. The state recorded 43,183 new infections and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 28,56,163, with 54,898 deaths so far.
The state capital, Mumbai, also followed suit, reporting the highest number of single-day cases in the last 24 hours, with 8,646 new infections and 18 deaths on Thursday, increasing its tally to 4,23,260 cases so far. The total death toll in the city is now 11,704.
