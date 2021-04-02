Mumbai: Latest news updates

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the BMC is working on a plan to set up makeshift markets at few open areas of the city in case a lockdown is imposed in Mumbai. After the lockdown was imposed in March, 2020, Mumbaikars faced a lot of inconvenience, acquiring regular essentials. Also, as the markets were closed, prices of vegetables and other regular products soared during the period.

Senior officials of the BMC have said that now that a chance of imposing another lockdown is there, the civic body is working on plans to make sure Mumbaikars don't face similar inconvenience.