Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Mumbai: Latest news updates

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Latest news update
Mumbai: Latest news update
ANI

6,176 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 26 die

BMC received one lakh Covishield doses today

Advisory issued by Mumbai District Coop Housing Federation for societies during 'Break The Chain' restrictions and lockdown 

Weekend lockdown begins in Pune

A weekend lockdown, aimed at curbing the coronavirus cases, started in Pune district of Maharashtra at 6 pm on Friday.

It will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The district administration issued an order to that effect on Friday.

Mumbai under weekend lockdown till 6am on Monday

Scene outside Vashi station on Saturday morning due to COVID-19 lockdown

Additional charge of DGP Maharashtra to Sanjay Pande

CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold online meeting with various political party leaders on COVID-19 and total lockdown

In Photos: Weekend lockdown in Mumbai 

Deserted look of Govandi and Mankhurd stations on Saturday morning due to lockdown

Scene at the Vashi station on Saturday morning due to lockdown

Two-time MLA of Maharashtra Raosaheb Antapurkar passes away 

55 years old Congress MLA was tested COVID-19 positive. He represented Degloor-Biloli assembly constituency of Nanded district.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark with 9,200 cases

Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the five lakh-mark on Friday with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in