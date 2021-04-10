Mumbai: Latest news updates

Advisory issued by Mumbai District Coop Housing Federation for societies during 'Break The Chain' restrictions and lockdown
Weekend lockdown begins in Pune
A weekend lockdown, aimed at curbing the coronavirus cases, started in Pune district of Maharashtra at 6 pm on Friday.
It will continue till 7 am on Monday.
The district administration issued an order to that effect on Friday.
Mumbai under weekend lockdown till 6am on Monday
Scene outside Vashi station on Saturday morning due to COVID-19 lockdown
CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold online meeting with various political party leaders on COVID-19 and total lockdown
In Photos: Weekend lockdown in Mumbai
Deserted look of Govandi and Mankhurd stations on Saturday morning due to lockdown
Scene at the Vashi station on Saturday morning due to lockdown
Two-time MLA of Maharashtra Raosaheb Antapurkar passes away
55 years old Congress MLA was tested COVID-19 positive. He represented Degloor-Biloli assembly constituency of Nanded district.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark with 9,200 cases
Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the five lakh-mark on Friday with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)