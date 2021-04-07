Mumbai: Latest news update

BMC issues SOPs for societies in Mumbai amid surge in COVID-19 cases
In a wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for housing and gated societies in Mumbai.
According to the SOPs, everyone has to wear a mask while working in the society. Everyone in society should make sure that this rule is followed.
"Everyone should use sanitisers, masks and gloves while going out. It should be maintained that children, senior citizens are not going out of the house for no reason. Two or more people communicating should be at least six feet apart." "Keep a tissue or wear gloves while using the elevator and pressing the elevator buttons in the society. Carefully dispose of such pieces of paper immediately after use.
Outsiders should not be given direct access to domestic help, milk and newspaper vendors, delivery persons and others.
CBI registers PE on orders of Bombay HC against Deshmukh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that it has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on the orders of the Bombay High Court within 15 days into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai Police Commiasioner Param Bir Singh against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
55,469 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, second-highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak
With 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Tuesday (April 6) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 57,074, which was reported on Sunday (April 4).
Besides, 297 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 56,330. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.
34,256 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 25,83,331. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.98%.
COVID-19 in Mumbai: Day after dip in cases, city again reports over 10,000 cases
Mumbai on April 6 reported 10,030 cases after seeing a dip in cases on April 5 with 9,857 cases.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 31 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,828. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,72,332 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 77,495 active patients. On Monday, 3,357 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,82,004. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.