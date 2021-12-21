Rajnath Singh witnesses multi-agency HADR exercise PANEX-21 in Pune
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday witnessed a Multi-Agency Exercise (MAE) and inaugurated an equipment display on the second day of PANEX-21, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise for BIMSTEC member nations, organised at College of Military Engineering in Pune, Maharashtra.
Pune | Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane flags off and inducts the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG)
Mumbai: Teen girl falls, suffers serious back injury while trying to escape from 6th floor home through window
16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell while trying to escape from her 6th floor home through a window by using knotted sarees for support on Tuesday morning in Versova in Mumbai, police said.
The girl was caught talking to her boyfriend by her parents and, out of fear of some kind of admonition from them, she decided to flee from her home with a bag full of clothes, an official said.
HC dismisses NIA appeal against bail to accused Gaur in Antilia bomb scare case
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the bail granted to Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case.
A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal dismissed the central agency's appeal challenging a special NIA court's order of November 20 granting bail.
Mumbai | Special PMLA court remands red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till 24th December
BJP seeks votes in name of Shivaji, silent on vandalisation of his statues: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena slammed the BJP on Tuesday accusing it of resorting to "double standards" by seeking votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji and remaining silent on vandalisation of his statues in Karnataka.
BJP will raise Maha 'failure' to defend OBC quota in local bodies in winter session, demand CBI probe in exam scam: Fadnavis
The BJP will raise the Maharashtra government's "failure" in protecting the reservation for OBCs in local bodies in the winter session of the state legislature beginning Wednesday, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.
The BJP will also demand a CBI probe into alleged malpractices in the recruitment process for various departments of the state government, he said.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)