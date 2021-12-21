e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:40 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
21 December 2021 05:40 PM IST

Rajnath Singh witnesses multi-agency HADR exercise PANEX-21 in Pune

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday witnessed a Multi-Agency Exercise (MAE) and inaugurated an equipment display on the second day of PANEX-21, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise for BIMSTEC member nations, organised at College of Military Engineering in Pune, Maharashtra.

21 December 2021 05:40 PM IST

Pune | Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane flags off and inducts the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG)

21 December 2021 05:03 PM IST

Mumbai: Teen girl falls, suffers serious back injury while trying to escape from 6th floor home through window

16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell while trying to escape from her 6th floor home through a window by using knotted sarees for support on Tuesday morning in Versova in Mumbai, police said.

The girl was caught talking to her boyfriend by her parents and, out of fear of some kind of admonition from them, she decided to flee from her home with a bag full of clothes, an official said.

21 December 2021 05:03 PM IST

HC dismisses NIA appeal against bail to accused Gaur in Antilia bomb scare case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the bail granted to Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal dismissed the central agency's appeal challenging a special NIA court's order of November 20 granting bail.

21 December 2021 05:03 PM IST

Mumbai | Special PMLA court remands red sandalwood smuggler Badshah Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till 24th December

21 December 2021 05:03 PM IST

BJP seeks votes in name of Shivaji, silent on vandalisation of his statues: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena slammed the BJP on Tuesday accusing it of resorting to "double standards" by seeking votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji and remaining silent on vandalisation of his statues in Karnataka.

21 December 2021 04:14 PM IST

BJP will raise Maha 'failure' to defend OBC quota in local bodies in winter session, demand CBI probe in exam scam: Fadnavis

The BJP will raise the Maharashtra government's "failure" in protecting the reservation for OBCs in local bodies in the winter session of the state legislature beginning Wednesday, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The BJP will also demand a CBI probe into alleged malpractices in the recruitment process for various departments of the state government, he said.

(With agency inputs)

