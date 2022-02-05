Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates again; singer critical, on ventilator

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, reports from ANI stated.

The singer is on a ventilator and is critical, the agency said on Twitter. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital told the news agency.

Samdani had earlier last week stated that the singer's health was improving and she was off the ventilator. According to him, Mangeshkar had also shown signs of marginal improvement.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.

The singer—known as Melody Queen of India—has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.



(This is a developing story)

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:52 PM IST