Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja gets 1kg gold and silver bars on second day

The gold prices have skyrocketed, but there is no stopping for devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja. On the second day of Ganeshotsav, Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal got a gift of gold weighing at least a kilogram.

According to the Hindustan Times, one of the most popular mandals in the city, Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, received a 1kg gold bar, 1kg silver bar and 1kg silver neckpiece, among other things. The value of the gold bar is at least Rs 40,33,000 and two silver offerings is Rs 1,05,142. Balasaheb Kamble, president of the mandal told the leading daily, “We just received these offerings in the hundi, so we don’t know who made the offerings.”

This year the mandal has already received 2.5kg of gold, 13.5kg of silver and Rs 1,40,000 in cash. The mandal on Monday had recieved, received a gold dining set, worth Rs 49,83,873. from an unidentified devotee. The donation, includes a plate, two bowls, two spoons and a tumbler — all made of gold — collectively weighs 1.2kg. The approximate collection, in cash and kind, was around Rs 12 crore last year, and the mandal raised Rs 1.58 crore from auctioning the gold items.