Mumbai: 'Lakshmi Ganga' - BEST staff to be partly paid in coins

Mumbai: Submerged in a sea of coins, approximately Rs10 crore-worth, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to pay its employee salaries, partly in cash and coins. Coins and small denomination notes have been pouring in ever since BEST slashed its minimum fare to Rs 5 in July 2019.

On payday, employees will receive up to Rs 10,000 of their salaries in cash -- Rs 100, Rs 50 and Rs 20 notes while Rs 2,000 will be paid in coins. The remainder of their salaries will be paid in the form of bank transfers.

There are 27 BEST depots in Mumbai, from where contractors appointed by its banking partner - ICICI - transfer the cash to the undertaking's account daily.